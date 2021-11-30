Japan confirms first case of Omicron variant of coronavirus - Kyodo

Japan has confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified government sources.

Japan shut its borders to foreigners on Tuesday for at least a month, among the strictest measures in the world to halt entry of Omicron, recently discovered in southern Africa and declared a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation. Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto said on Monday that a traveler from Namibia had tested positive for the coronavirus at the airport, and that further tests were needed to find out if it was from the new variant.

