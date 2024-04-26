Left Menu

Headline - Villagers Clash over EVM Storage Site in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar District, Resulting in Damage

They were not affiliated to any political party but they complained of lack of infrastructure development - roads -- in the village, said Additional Chief Electoral Officer Karnataka, Venkatesh Kumar.All the furniture inside the polling booth has also been vandalised.EVMs have been completely destroyed.

Updated: 26-04-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 18:49 IST
The Electronic Voting Machines were destroyed at a polling station in Indiganatha village in Chamarajanagara district on Friday during a clash between two groups of people over whether to vote or not in the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the district administration, the villagers had earlier in the day decided to boycott the polls citing lack of adequate infrastructure development. However, after assurances and efforts by the local officials, polling went underway. As per preliminary information, one of the groups wanted to vote while the other was keen to boycott leading to clashes between them during which they destroyed EVMs, and also indulged in stone-pelting.

''As per a preliminary report, we have received information that there was a clash between two groups of villagers. They were not affiliated to any political party but (they complained of) lack of infrastructure development –- roads -- in the village,'' said Additional Chief Electoral Officer (Karnataka), Venkatesh Kumar.

All the furniture inside the polling booth has also been vandalised.

''EVMs have been completely destroyed. Polling officials did not sustain any hurt as they managed to escape. FIR is being filed in this regard. We are getting a detailed report after which the Election Commission will take the call,'' he said.

Those involved in the incident have absconded and police are trying to nab them, the officer said.

''The situation is under control now. However, since the EVMs have been destroyed, we need to check the status of polling, if the polling was started or not,'' he added.

