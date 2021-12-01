DDCD holds talks with trade, market representatives on 'Dilli Bazaar' portal

The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD) on Wednesday held a consultation with representatives of trade and market associations, seeking their feedback on upcoming web portal 'Dilli Bazaar' conceived amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The consultation involved over 40 trade and market associations of Delhi that ''wholeheartedly'' welcomed the Arvind Kejriwal government's decision to set up the 'Dilli Bazaar' web portal, a DDCD statement said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently announced setting up of 'Dilli Bazaar', an e-marketplace where every small and large shop-owner will have a virtual store and will be able to sell their products across the globe, said DDCD Vice-Chairman Jasmine Shah.

Representatives from Delhi's iconic markets such as Chandni Chowk, Connaught Place, Khan Market, Bhagirath Palace, Chawri Bazaar etc., discussed the role of market bodies in setting up the upcoming portal and ways to coordinate with the Delhi government for this.

The quality of products and services in Delhi is praised all over India and globally, but many businesses suffer because they still lack an online presence and reach, Shah said.

The easy-to-use portal will help promote local businesses by providing them access to larger markets and a level-playing field for all players, he said.

Brijesh Goyal, Chairman, Chamber Of Trade and Industry (CTI) said, “Market associations in Delhi will play an important role in this project. They can help organising sellers on a large scale and with the verification of shopkeepers to be registered on the portal.” During the course of the consultation, several market and trade association representatives gave practical suggestions on how to structure the online platform for maximum benefit.

