Malaysian airlines plane makes emergency landing at Dhaka airport: officials

A Malaysian Airlines plane on Wednesday made an emergency landing at Dhaka's international airport following a bomb threat inside the aircraft, officials said.

"The (search) operation inside the plane is underway, we will let you know the details later," a senior official of the country's main aviation facility briefly told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The airport sources said the aircraft landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9.40 pm while its passengers were later disembarked after thorough security searches "on the basis of a message" that a device, assumed to be an explosive was found inside the plane.

Firefighters and members of different law enforcement agencies including the air force have been deployed already, sources at the airport said.

