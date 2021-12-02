Inspired by India's magnificent palaces, Skootr creates office as a piece of art

Left Menu

Skootr, India's foremost 'Premium Managed Office Space' operator, modelled its newest office in Cybercity Gurugram drawing inspiration from India's rich cultural heritage of magnificent palaces with a touch of contemporary luxury. The workspace is called Skootr Palace and includes private offices, a managed collaborative space with meeting rooms, F&B services and enhanced hospitality experience for the end-users.

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI/PR Newswire): Skootr, India's foremost 'Premium Managed Office Space' operator, modelled its newest office in Cybercity Gurugram drawing inspiration from India's rich cultural heritage of magnificent palaces with a touch of contemporary luxury. The workspace is called Skootr Palace and includes private offices, a managed collaborative space with meeting rooms, F&B services and enhanced hospitality experience for the end-users. With an area of over 46000 sq. ft., Skootr Palace aims to provide design with true functionality and aesthetics in place with the local cultural influence. The office interiors play around with a combination of different textures and materials together muted with an elite palate of colours and is decorated with Pichwaai paintings created by local craftsmen of the region. The elaborate artwork and graphics showcase the country's rich cultural heritage.

Spearheading the project, Anuj Saxena, Co-Founder & Director, Skootr said, " The aim is to build a world-class workspace. The inspiration drawn from the palaces of Udaipur to create a similar concept with a blend of Indian aesthetic appeal, focussing on a design with a true corporate functionality. The philosophy of Skootr offices is to emphasise the transformation of otherwise dull corporate environment with an aim to co-create world-class workspaces & experience for enterprises that will fundamentally change the way people look at office spaces." Commenting on the inaugural, Rajat Johar, Country Head, Skootr said, " Analysing the recent developments, behaviour patterns in how employees work and play, Skootr is meeting the future of workspace demand by delivering bespoke offices that resonate with aspirations of today's dynamic corporate clan. Skootr's concept of 'premium managed office' is a holistic package of real estate, design, community management, state-of-the-art IT solutions and technological innovation that will revolutionize the Indian commercial real estate industry in the coming time by increasing the productivity, cultivating innovation, increasing collaboration among peers and preserving the company culture and ethos."

The seamless combination of functionality and design was attained with contributions from local artisans, interior designers, and technology experts. Over 20 ethnic artists were involved to create niche artwork such as Pichwaai paintings while interior designers, and technology experts looked after form and functionality. Additionally, biophilic elements such as air-purifying plants, water fountain, fish tanks and water sounds surround the office space adding a soothing effect to the workspace. This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

