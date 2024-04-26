Indiatimes 2.0: Revolutionizing Digital Storytelling for Gen Z and Millennials

Left Menu

Indiatimes will buzz with a new style and format of content, blending humour and quirkiness with thought-provoking narratives. Abhijeet Anand, Business Head of Indiatimes, expressed his enthusiasm for this transformative journey, stating, As the premier lifestyle platform under Times Internet, Indiatimes has always been at the forefront of creating trendsetting narratives that resonate with the nations youth.

Indiatimes, the lifestyle brand of Times Internet, has long been hailed as the ultimate digital destination for youth. From the latest trends to timeless classics, the brand curates diverse content reflecting the preferences of today's youth. With a fresh zeal to inform, educate, and empower the youth, Indiatimes embarks on a new content creation journey with Indiatimes 2.0. The brand's new avatar goes beyond mere information delivery; it aims to become a social-savvy brand and spark thoughts, ignite debates, and foster meaningful conversations. Indiatimes will buzz with a new style and format of content, blending humour and quirkiness with thought-provoking narratives. Debates, polls, contests, and tête-à-têtes with fan-favourite influencers on social media will place the audience at the centre stage of India's most happening scenes. Abhijeet Anand, Business Head of Indiatimes, expressed his enthusiasm for this transformative journey, stating, ''As the premier lifestyle platform under Times Internet, Indiatimes has always been at the forefront of creating trendsetting narratives that resonate with the nation's youth. This metamorphosis marks our most thrilling chapter yet, as we strive to set new trends with unprecedented vigor to engage with our audience like never before. As we embark on the journey for Indiatimes 2.0, we have a robust pipeline of IPs (Intellectual Properties) centered around themes such as "Made on India" (showcasing India's rich cultural heritage and innovation on a global scale), education and personal finance.'' The platform's new coverage will deliver the latest stories from diverse fields such as lifestyle, tech, travel, personal finance, entertainment and auto. The sole commitment is to create unparalleled formats that directly resonate with Indian youth, placing them and their interests at the forefront of everything.

