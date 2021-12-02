India Looks Forward to Strengthening Bilateral Relations with the UAE on its 50th National Day

India Pavilion @EXPO2020Dubai is a testament to solid bonds of friendship & extensive cooperation India & UAE share: Shri Piyush Goyal Dubai, United Arab Emirates (NewsVoir) The India Pavilion today marked the UAE’s 50th National Day and will be presenting an array of cultural performances showcasing a unique fusion of India’s and UAE’s culture.

India’s Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha, Shri Piyush Goyal said in a tweet message: “I extend my best wishes to the leadership & people of UAE on the occasion of their 50th National Day. India Pavilion @Expo2020Dubai is a testament to solid bonds of friendship & extensive cooperation India & UAE share. Wishing 50 more years of peace & prosperity.” (twitter.com/PiyushGoyal/status/1466276492501913600?s=20).

The UAE National Day celebrations will be hosted at the Amphitheatre at India Pavilion. Various dance groups including BalleBalle Dubai, The Punjabi Dance Group and Dhol Tasha will perform at the ceremony to highlight India’s festive spirit and its support to the UAE, an important strategic partner for India.

H. E. Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to UAE, congratulated UAE on its 50th National Day, and said, ''UAE is one of India's most valued partners. The two nations have always shared a commitment to openness, peaceful coexistence and social harmony that are based on their cultural traditions, spiritual values and shared heritage.” UAE’s 50th National Day is of great importance to India as it was on 2nd December 1971 when the bilateral relations between the two countries strengthened with the unification of the UAE and the Federation coming into place; exactly 50 years ago. The cultural performances will include the dance groups presenting an amalgamation of Indian dances with Arabic Music, representing the true essence of the UAE and its achievements in the last 50 years and the peaceful co-existence of varied culture in one nation. India is UAE’s second largest trading partner, and the total volume of trade was estimated at USD 43 billion in 2020-21. India and the UAE are working together relentlessly to ensure a long-term growth in the coming years. India has commenced negotiations with the UAE to conclude a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) which will help in leveraging the complementarities in trade between the two countries and see a quantum jump in the bilateral merchandise trade as well. The EXPO2020 Dubai has been a catalyst for a stronger collaboration between India and the UAE and continues to grow and strengthen further. Besides showcasing India as an important destination on an international platform, the Expo has played a pivotal role in the recovery from the repercussions of the pandemic, the bilateral trade is gradually seeing signs of picking up and is expected to reach pre-COVID level soon.

Both India and the UAE are optimistic to deepen the trade ties despite the inherent challenges. The synergies, shared vision and complementary strengths of India and the UAE present a rare opportunity to contribute to the progress of not only our two countries, but also for the larger region and the world.

The year 2021 has been an important milestone as India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence and the UAE is celebrating its 50th year of unification. This auspicious year is a stepping stone to an even stronger strategic partnership that will resonate with success in the years to come. To know more about India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai, please visit: Website - www.indiaexpo2020.com/ Facebook - www.facebook.com/indiaatexpo2020/ Instagram - www.instagram.com/indiaatexpo2020/ Twitter - twitter.com/IndiaExpo2020?s=09 LinkedIn - www.linkedin.com/company/india-expo-2020/?viewAsMember=true YouTube - www.youtube.com/channel/UC6uOcYsc4g_JWMfS_Dz4Fhg/featured Koo - www.kooapp.com/profile/IndiaExpo2020 To know more about EXPO2020 Dubai, please visit - www.expo2020dubai.com/en.

