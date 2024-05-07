Left Menu

CISCE revolutionizes examination results: Introduces real-time access via DigiLocker

According to a press release by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, this initiative not only provides real-time access to results but also offers students the convenience of accessing their marksheets and certificates through DigiLocker.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 11:36 IST
CISCE revolutionizes examination results: Introduces real-time access via DigiLocker
DigiLocker logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has taken a significant step by integrating with the DigiLocker platform to declare the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) examination results for 2024 digitally. According to a press release by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, this initiative not only provides real-time access to results but also offers students the convenience of accessing their marksheets and certificates through DigiLocker.

A total of 2,43,617 students appeared for the ICSE examinations, while 99,901 took the ISC exams this year. With over 3.43 lakh students now able to seamlessly access their academic awards digitally, CISCE has ushered in a new era of convenience and efficiency in the education system. The ICSE 2024 saw an impressive overall pass percentage of 99.47 per cent, with girls outperforming boys yet again, achieving a pass percentage of 99.65 per cent compared to 99.31 per cent for boys.

Similarly, in the ISC exams, 98.19 per cent of students cleared the examinations, with girls maintaining a higher pass percentage of 98.92 per cent compared to boys at 97.53 per cent. DigiLocker, a flagship platform under the Digital India initiative, has played a pivotal role in enabling this revolutionary step by providing a secure, trusted, and eco-friendly solution for issuing and accessing academic credentials in digital format by various educational boards, universities, and other bodies.

2,42,328 students passed ICSE, with 98,088 clearing ISC examinations across India and abroad. Marksheets and certificates are instantly available on DigiLocker in digital format. Students can access their authentic digital documents anytime, anywhere, ensuring convenience and reliability. Dr Joseph Emmanuel, Chief Executive & Secretary of CISCE, announced the availability of examination results in real-time via DigiLocker and the CISCE website. He discussed the availability of academic awards on the DigiLocker platform. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024