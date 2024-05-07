CISCE revolutionizes examination results: Introduces real-time access via DigiLocker

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has taken a significant step by integrating with the DigiLocker platform to declare the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) examination results for 2024 digitally. According to a press release by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, this initiative not only provides real-time access to results but also offers students the convenience of accessing their marksheets and certificates through DigiLocker.

A total of 2,43,617 students appeared for the ICSE examinations, while 99,901 took the ISC exams this year. With over 3.43 lakh students now able to seamlessly access their academic awards digitally, CISCE has ushered in a new era of convenience and efficiency in the education system. The ICSE 2024 saw an impressive overall pass percentage of 99.47 per cent, with girls outperforming boys yet again, achieving a pass percentage of 99.65 per cent compared to 99.31 per cent for boys.

Similarly, in the ISC exams, 98.19 per cent of students cleared the examinations, with girls maintaining a higher pass percentage of 98.92 per cent compared to boys at 97.53 per cent. DigiLocker, a flagship platform under the Digital India initiative, has played a pivotal role in enabling this revolutionary step by providing a secure, trusted, and eco-friendly solution for issuing and accessing academic credentials in digital format by various educational boards, universities, and other bodies.

2,42,328 students passed ICSE, with 98,088 clearing ISC examinations across India and abroad. Marksheets and certificates are instantly available on DigiLocker in digital format. Students can access their authentic digital documents anytime, anywhere, ensuring convenience and reliability. Dr Joseph Emmanuel, Chief Executive & Secretary of CISCE, announced the availability of examination results in real-time via DigiLocker and the CISCE website. He discussed the availability of academic awards on the DigiLocker platform. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)