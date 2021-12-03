Left Menu

Panama blocks travelers from eight African countries due to Omicron variant

Many other countries around the world have imposed travel curbs since South Africa announced last week it had detected the new coronavirus variant.

Reuters | Panama City | Updated: 03-12-2021 08:30 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 08:30 IST
Panama blocks travelers from eight African countries due to Omicron variant
  • Country:
  • United States

Panama on Thursday said it would temporarily ban the entry of travelers from eight African countries due to concerns over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The restriction applies to travelers who have been to South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe or Malawi within a two-week period, Panama's government said in a statement.

Panamanians and residents of the country who are vaccinated must present a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arriving in the country, while those who are not inoculated must place themselves in "preventative quarantine," the government said. Many other countries around the world have imposed travel curbs since South Africa announced last week it had detected the new coronavirus variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saudi Arabia; Athletics-Carter handed four-year ban for second doping violation and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saud...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021