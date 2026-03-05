South Africa Calls for Concrete Action to Advance Gender Equality

South Africa’s Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, has called for a decisive shift from symbolic commitments to practical action that delivers measurable improvements in the lives of women and girls.

Speaking during a National Council of Provinces (NCOP) debate marking International Women’s Day, Mhlauli urged government and society to move beyond declarations and focus on effective implementation of gender equality policies.

“We must move from commemoration to implementation; from promises to measurable outcomes. From policy intent to lived reality,” she said.

Addressing Gender-Based Violence

Mhlauli stressed that tackling gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) requires confronting harmful social norms and the socialisation of men and boys that can perpetuate violence.

“We must also speak plainly about the role of men and boys. We cannot build a future without confronting the socialisation that produces violence, entitlement and control,” she said.

She highlighted the importance of programmes that promote positive attitudes among men and boys, particularly in communities with high levels of violence against women.

According to Mhlauli, guiding boys toward a healthier understanding of masculinity is essential.

“To the boy child, we must say: your strength is not dominance. It is discipline, respect and accountability,” she said.

Role of Community Leaders

The Deputy Minister also called on men in positions of influence—including fathers, brothers, coaches, faith leaders and traditional leaders—to actively challenge violence against women.

“Silence is not neutrality. Silence is permission,” she said, adding that positive masculinity must become a societal norm, not just a theme during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign.

The annual campaign runs from 25 November (International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women) to 10 December (International Human Rights Day).

Economic Barriers to Women’s Empowerment

Mhlauli also highlighted the economic challenges faced by women, particularly the unequal burden of unpaid care work.

Referring to the G20 Empowerment of Women Working Group Chairperson’s Statement of October 2025, she said the care economy and women’s financial inclusion are central to gender equality.

“Women carry disproportionate unpaid care burdens, and that burden is an economic constraint,” she said.

She called for greater investment in care infrastructure, improved access to finance for women and stronger economic opportunities.

Commemorating the 1956 Women’s March

South Africa will also mark the 70th anniversary of the historic Women’s March of 9 August 1956, when thousands of women protested against apartheid pass laws at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Mhlauli said the legacy of the march continues to inspire action.

“Their message is not only history. It is instruction. It tells us that courage is collective, and that rights are defended through action,” she said.

Strengthening Justice and Prevention

The Deputy Minister stressed the need to improve access to justice for survivors of gender-based violence.

Key priorities include:

Faster case processing

Safer court environments

Better support services for survivors

Integrated data systems

Accountability for perpetrators

She also emphasised that prevention must remain central to combating GBVF by reshaping community values and promoting respectful relationships.

Collective Responsibility

Mhlauli concluded that meaningful progress on gender equality requires collaboration across society.

“We must do so together—national government, provinces, municipalities, civil society, business, labour, communities and households,” she said.