Left Menu

Fed's Mester says Omicron threatens to stoke U.S. inflation - FT

"The fear of the virus is still one of the factors holding people back from re-entering the labour force," Mester said, adding that there was a risk that if the new variant were more virulent than Delta the people who have lost or quit their jobs during the pandemic would continue to stay at home. Earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the U.S. central bank needs to be ready to respond to the possibility that inflation may not recede in the second half of next year as most forecasters currently expect.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 11:22 IST
Fed's Mester says Omicron threatens to stoke U.S. inflation - FT
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The Omicron coronavirus variant threatens to fuel soaring inflation in the United States by further pressuring supply chains and worsening worker shortages, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester told the Financial Times.

"If it turns out to be a bad variant it could exacerbate the upward price pressures we've seen from the supply-chain problems," Mester told the paper in an interview https://www.ft.com/search?q=mester on Thursday. "The fear of the virus is still one of the factors holding people back from re-entering the labor force," Mester said, adding that there was a risk that if the new variant were more virulent than Delta the people who have lost or quit their jobs during the pandemic would continue to stay at home.

Earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the U.S. central bank needs to be ready to respond to the possibility that inflation may not recede in the second half of next year as most forecasters currently expect. "We have to entertain the risk that those persistently high numbers of inflation could become more embedded," Mester said. "It's really about giving us the optionality . . . to make moves on the interest rate path."

Mester added that said she would support at least one rate increase next year, and that two might be "appropriate". Still, the economy is better at dealing with these variants, she said, adding that demand-side effects have eased, but supply-side effects remain.

Mester will have a vote on the Fed's policy-setting committee in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious than delta? A virus evolution expert explains what researchers know and what they don’t

Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021