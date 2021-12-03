Left Menu

Commissioned 10 PSA oyxgen plants in J'Khand, says Tata Steel Foundation

These plants were set up to ensure that there is no shortage of medical oxygen for patients, the company said in a statement.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 03-12-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 23:52 IST
Commissioned 10 PSA oyxgen plants in J'Khand, says Tata Steel Foundation
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Steel Foundation on Friday said it has commissioned 10 state-of-the-art Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants at various locations across Jharkhand.

The objective behind it was to combat COVID-19 and be prepared for the future. These plants were set up to ensure that there is no shortage of medical oxygen for patients, the company said in a statement. While seven plants have been set up at specific locations after consultation with the Jharkhand government, three are located at the operational locations of Tata Steel in the state.

Dr Anuj Bhatnagar, Head (Public Health), Corporate Social Responsibility, Tata Steel, said, “Healthcare services and hospitals across the state were under tremendous pressure due to treatment of COVID-19 patients.'' During the second wave of the pandemic, an acute shortage of medical oxygen was often felt by healthcare providers in certain areas, he said.

''We had a discussion with the National Health Mission, Jharkhand and identified locations where additional requirement was acutely felt. The plants were thus set up in such locations on war footing”, he added.

These gas plants require low maintenance and produce the desired results in a hassle-free manner which can be used in hospitals.

The company said it has been collaborating with the central and state governments to augment the supply chain of Liquid Medical Oxygen in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
2
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
3
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
4
A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021