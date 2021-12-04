Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 16:52 IST
Dish TV to hold AGM on Dec 30
Direct-to-Home service provider Dish TV, which is facing a notice from its largest shareholder Yes Bank to reconstitute its board, has said it would convene its Annual General Meeting on December 30.

''The board of directors of the company vide circular resolution dated December 3, 2021 have approved the convening of the 33rd AGM of the equity shareholders of the company on Thursday, December 30, 2021,” said Dish TV in a regulatory filing.

Earlier on November 29, Dish TV had postponed its AGM for a month after getting regulatory approval from the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.

The AGM of the Essel Group firm was scheduled to be held on November 30, 2021. Dish TV is facing a notice from Yes Bank Ltd (YBL)to remove its Managing Director Jawahar Goel and four other directors from the board. YBL, which holds a 24.19 per cent share of Dish TV, has moved National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) after the board of the Essel group firm rejected YBL's requisition notice to convene EGM to reconstitute the board.

Earlier on October 29, Dish TV had said it will seek time till December 31 for conducting AGM amid the pendency of a petition filed by Yes Bank before the NCLT.

In September, RoC had already granted Dish TV a two-month extension.

Dish TV's AGM was earlier scheduled to be held on September 27 and was postponed after getting above mentioned two-month extension. Later, the board of Dish TV again applied for a month extension, however, fixed the date as it had not received the approval.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

