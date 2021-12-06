Left Menu

Eight vehicles gutted in fire at car parking in Shamli district

PTI | Shamli(Up) | Updated: 06-12-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 12:52 IST
Represntative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight vehicles, including six luxury cars, were burnt in fire at a car parking on Kairana road in Shamli district, police said.

According to Circle Officer of the Fire Services Deepak Sharma, the car parking is in the covered area and the cause behind the Sunday's fire was yet to be identified. Police are investigating, the officials said.

