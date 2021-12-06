Eight vehicles gutted in fire at car parking in Shamli district
PTI | Shamli(Up) | Updated: 06-12-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 12:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Eight vehicles, including six luxury cars, were burnt in fire at a car parking on Kairana road in Shamli district, police said.
According to Circle Officer of the Fire Services Deepak Sharma, the car parking is in the covered area and the cause behind the Sunday's fire was yet to be identified. Police are investigating, the officials said.
Advertisement