Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Investor sentiment was measured on Monday due to rising tensions in the Gulf keeping oil prices elevated, clouding global inflation forecasts. Central banks are meeting to discuss policy adjustments amid growing uncertainty.

The situation intensified following Israel's continuation of military action and Iranian drone attacks disrupting operations in the United Arab Emirates. President Trump called for coalition support to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude prices remained volatile, sparking a reassessment in central bank policies worldwide. The financial markets showed mixed reactions, with European stocks rising slightly while U.S. markets fell. All eyes are on upcoming central bank meetings to glean insight into policymakers' strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)