US donates over 100,000 new doses of Pfizer vaccine to Gabon

The U.S. Embassy in Libreville announces a new donation by the U.S. Government of 101,790 doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine as part of the U.S. Administration's global efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The United States has already donated more than 280 million doses from its domestic supply to more than 100 countries, over 400,000 of which went to Gabon.

"We are sharing these doses safely, equitably and without conditions. We do so with the sole purpose of protecting and saving lives," said Mr. Samuel Watson, Chargé d'Affaires, a.i. at the U.S. Embassy in Libreville.

Through the partnership with COVAX, and the African Union, the United States delivered 100,620 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to our friends in Gabon on September 23. A second delivery of 101,790 doses of Pfizer vaccine was made on October 28.

Safe and effective vaccines are our best tool for ending the pandemic, and the United States has committed to purchasing and distributing 1.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine worldwide. In addition to the Pfizer vaccine, the United States has also delivered 168,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Gabon. Both the Pfizer and J&J vaccines are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control, as well as by the World Health Organization.

The United States looks forward to continuing to work with the Government of Gabon, the private sector, and civil society to stop the spread of the virus in Gabon and to encourage vaccination.

