Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 629 points

Equity indices opened in green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 629.26 points and Nifty up by 183.00 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-12-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 09:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity indices opened in green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 629.26 points and Nifty up by 183.00 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 629.26 points or 1.09 per cent at 58262.91 at 9.20 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17359.70 at 9.20 am, up by 183.00 points or 1.07 per cent. On the Sensex, the sectors which are trading high are information technology, energy, and oil and gas among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

