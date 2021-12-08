Continental to plant 1.5 lakh trees across various locations in India

Technology company Continental on Wednesday said it has launched a drive to plant 1.5 lakh trees across the country to commemorate its 150th anniversary.

The company plans to plant trees across its manufacturing locations in Bengaluru, Pune, Gurugram, Kolkata, Sonepat and Modipuram.

Continental is working with multiple NGOs and local government departments to complete and sustain the project.

“Nature-based solutions such as this, is one of the means by which we can fight climate change and build resilient landscapes for future generations,'' Continental India Country Head Prashanth Doreswamy said in a statement.

The project focuses on improving biodiversity, afforestation in reclaimed forest land and greening of suburban areas, the company said.

