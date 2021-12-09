Left Menu

Syria reopens all ports in coastal areas - transport ministry

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-12-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 13:15 IST
Syria reopens all ports in coastal areas - transport ministry
  • Egypt

Syria on Thursday reopened all its ports in coastal areas, state television cited the transport ministry as saying.

All ports were closed on Wednesday due to bad weather.

Also Read: Syrian air defences intercept Israeli attack above Homs -state media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

