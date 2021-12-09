Syria reopens all ports in coastal areas - transport ministry
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-12-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 13:15 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Syria on Thursday reopened all its ports in coastal areas, state television cited the transport ministry as saying.
All ports were closed on Wednesday due to bad weather.
