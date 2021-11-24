Syrian air defences intercept Israeli attack above Homs -state media

Syrian air defences intercepted an Israeli attack above the Syrian city of Homs, official media said on Wednesday.

"An Israeli air aggression targeted parts of the central region, and the air defences are responding," state media reported. Four soldiers were injured and there was material damage, state media reported, citing a military source.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

