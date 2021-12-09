SKODA AUTO strategy to strengthen touch points in South India leads to 90% growth in sales

Czech car maker SKODA AUTO on Thursday said its customer touchpoints in southern parts of the country grew by 84 per cent over the last one year resulting in 90 per cent growth in sales across the region.

The company's dealership network also grew from 38 in 2020 to 70 touch points in 2021 which was part of the brand's strategy to move closer to the customers. ''This rapid expansion of the dealer network in the south, has resulted in 90 per cent growth in sales, across southern region'', the company said in a statement here.

SKODA AUTO India also doubled its city-wise presence in southern India from 19 cities in December 2019 to 38 in November 2021. Besides the metros, the company was equipped to serve customers in Karur, Dindigul (Tamil Nadu), Muvattupuzha and Kannur (Kerala) and also has plans to enter Karimnagar (Telangana), Shimoga, Gulbarga, Bellary (Karnataka) Tirupati and Anantpur (Andhra Pradesh).

''Southern India is one of the most important markets for us and is vital to our growth strategy. While the industry faced headwinds in the recent past, this growth is testimony to our focused expansion plan'', SKODA AUTO India, Brand Director, Zac Hollis said.

''The inauguration of these new facilities is an important part to deliver in our business objectives, and will offer customers best-in-class services at their convenience'', he said.

The dealerships follow a SKODA AUTO imbibed theme of signature architecture, functional interiors and rationalized business processes with an aim to enhance the overall customer experience.

The exteriors of the dealerships would be the brand's most powerful statement in the day while clear, transparent, modern and open in the night, the company said.

''It is not mere coincidence that just as our expansion strategy is spreading its wings, our newer products like the KUSHAQ, has crossed 20,000 bookings, are finding new homes quicker'', Hollis said.

