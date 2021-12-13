INSTANT VIEW-Bank of Canada keeps inflation target unchanged at 2% in monetary policy renewal
Reuters | Toronto
The Bank of Canada on Monday unveiled an agreement with the government to keep its inflation target unchanged at 2% and said it could maintain rates lower for longer if need be to help keep employment at optimal levels. STORY:
COMMENTARY
