Left Menu

Nigeria eyes diplomacy to resolve Omicron travel restrictions

Nigeria is taking diplomatic steps to try to reverse travel bans placed on it by some countries that have added the West African state to their COVID-19 "red lists", Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika said on Monday.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 14-12-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 01:02 IST
Nigeria eyes diplomacy to resolve Omicron travel restrictions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigeria is taking diplomatic steps to try to reverse travel bans placed on it by some countries that have added the West African state to their COVID-19 "red lists", Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika said on Monday. Sirika on Sunday said he had recommended that Argentina, Britain, Canada and Saudi Arabia be placed on a COVID-19 "red list," which would entail a ban on flights, in retaliation for similar restrictions imposed on Nigeria by those countries.

Britain was the first country to announce such a move, which Nigeria has described as unjust and unfair. Several others have restricted the movement of people from some African nations since the Omicron variant was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong. It has since spread to at least 57 countries.

"Nigeria has initiated diplomatic steps to make these countries reverse their course," Sirika told reporters. "This is ongoing in the interest of all parties concerned and we expect that positive results would emerge within the next one week," he said at a regular COVID-19 briefing in Abuja.

Sirika said a presidential committee working with government ministries was addressing the restrictions imposed on travellers from Nigeria due to the Omicron variant. He added that the government has escalated surveillance and control measures around the country and ramped up vaccination, including making booster shots available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
2
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey
3
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
4
Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021