Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 14-12-2021 05:00 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 05:00 IST
Australia nominates RBA payment board member as competition regulator chief
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian government on Tuesday nominated Gina Cass-Gottlieb, a member of the Reserve Bank of Australia's payment systems board, as the next chairperson of the country's competition regulator. Cass-Gottlieb would succeed Rod Sims, who has been the head of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) for the past decade.

If confirmed by state and territory leaders and the country's governor-general, she would begin a five-year term on March 21. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he had written to state and territory leaders seeking their support for the appointment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

