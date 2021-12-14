Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec. 14

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson is spinning off its electric bikes division and listing it on the stock market through a merger with a blank-cheque company. Apple is being investigated by the US Department of Labor over claims that it retaliated against an employee who complained of workplace harassment and unsafe working conditions.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2021 06:05 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 06:05 IST
Israel's NSO Group considering sale or shutdown of Pegasus unit https://on.ft.com/3oQUhiH Harley-Davidson to spin off electric motorcycle division https://on.ft.com/3GKsqXJ

Apple faces probe over whether it retaliated against whistleblower https://on.ft.com/30m6XVg Overview

Israeli spyware manufacturer NSO Group is considering a sale of the company or a shutdown of its controversial Pegasus unit, according to two people familiar with the matter. Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson is spinning off its electric bikes division and listing it on the stock market through a merger with a blank-cheque company.

Apple is being investigated by the US Department of Labor over claims that it retaliated against an employee who complained of workplace harassment and unsafe working conditions. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

