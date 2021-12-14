Musk sells Tesla shares worth $906.5 million - filings
Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2021 06:50 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 06:50 IST
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $906.5 million, U.S. securities filings showed on Monday.
He also exercised stock options to buy 2.13 million shares of Tesla, according to the filings.
