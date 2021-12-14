Left Menu

Samsung Biologics, AstraZeneca expand tie-up to include COVID-19 and cancer therapy

Samsung Biologics Co Ltd said on Monday it would continue its partnership with AstraZeneca Plc on manufacturing biopharmaceuticals. Samsung Biologics CEO John Rim said, "We are delighted to continue expanding our strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca, a valuable partner we have witnessed first-hand to have a strong commitment to saving lives of patients".

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2021 07:20 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 07:20 IST
Samsung Biologics, AstraZeneca expand tie-up to include COVID-19 and cancer therapy

Samsung Biologics Co Ltd said on Monday it would continue its partnership with AstraZeneca Plc on manufacturing biopharmaceuticals. Samsung said production of drug substance and drug product is valued at about $380 million, up from the initial $331 million after the companies expanded the deal this year in May 2021.

The company said it would start to manufacture a cancer immunotherapy product from next year along with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 long-acting antibody (LAAB) combination, AZD7442. Samsung Biologics CEO John Rim said, "We are delighted to continue expanding our strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca, a valuable partner we have witnessed first-hand to have a strong commitment to saving lives of patients".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
3
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
4
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021