13 Pakistani migrants granted Indian citizenship in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-12-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 22:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNOCHA)
The Jaipur district administration on Tuesday granted Indian citizenship to 13 Pakistani migrants, according to an official statement.

District collector Iqbal Khan granted Indian citizenship to the 13 people who have been living here after being displaced from Pakistan, the statement said.

Khan congratulated everyone while presenting them the Indian citizenship certificate and appealed to them to become responsible Indian citizens, it said.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

