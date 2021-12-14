13 Pakistani migrants granted Indian citizenship in Jaipur
The Jaipur district administration on Tuesday granted Indian citizenship to 13 Pakistani migrants, according to an official statement.
District collector Iqbal Khan granted Indian citizenship to the 13 people who have been living here after being displaced from Pakistan, the statement said.
Khan congratulated everyone while presenting them the Indian citizenship certificate and appealed to them to become responsible Indian citizens, it said.
