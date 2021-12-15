Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 16:47 IST
Ola Electric commences deliveries of S1 scooter
Representative image
  • India

Ola Electric on Wednesday said it has commenced deliveries of its S1 scooter.

The company said it organised special events in Bangalore and Chennai on Wednesday to deliver both S1 and S1 Pro trims to the first 100 customers.

''Today is a landmark day for those who have joined the revolution with us as we begin our deliveries of Ola S1. We are working hard to ramp up the production at the Ola Future factory to get the scooters in the hands of our customers as per their delivery windows,'' Ola Electric Chief Marketing Officer Varun Dubey said in a statement.

This is just the beginning of the revolution, and from here the company looks forward to offering customers a seamless, convenient, and timely doorstep delivery and ownership experience, he added.

The company said it had last month rolled out the largest-ever direct-to-consumer experience initiative in the history of automotive retail, offering customer test rides across India.

To fulfill the overwhelming reservation and purchase response received across the country, priority deliveries are based on an automated scientific approach that decides the delivery handover as per their purchase date, variant, location, colour, and other factors, it added.

The company rolls out the Ola S1 scooter from its Tamil Nadu-based manufacturing plant.

The Ola S1 electric scooter comes in two trims -- S1 and S1 Pro -- carrying a price tag of Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively.

