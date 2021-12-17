Left Menu

Linde to invest over Rs 28cr to source renewable energy

The board of directors of Linde India has approved a proposal for aggregate capital expenditure of Rs 28.7 crore for sourcing renewable power for its merchant air separation units.The company, in a statement, said it will enter into joint venture agreements with identified solar power generating companies through special purpose vehicles SPVs to be set up in due course to qualify as a captive consumer of green energy.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-12-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 12:50 IST
Linde to invest over Rs 28cr to source renewable energy
Linde Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The board of directors of Linde India has approved a proposal for aggregate capital expenditure of Rs 28.7 crore for sourcing renewable power for its merchant air separation units.

The company, in a statement, said it will enter into joint venture agreements with identified solar power generating companies through special purpose vehicles (SPVs) to be set up in due course to qualify as a captive consumer of green energy. The board, in its December 15 meeting, approved the proposal for aggregate capital expenditure of Rs 287 million (Rs 28.7 crore) for souring renewable power (solar or wind) for merchant air separation units owned or operated by Linde India in Taloja in Maharashtra and Dahej in Gujarat and the under-construction plant in Sri City in Andhra Pradesh, according to the company statement issued on Thursday. The board has also approved Linde India's plan to acquire equity in the joint venture SPVs up to a limit of 26 percent with solar and wind power generators for the supply of renewable energy to the air separation facilities, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
2
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
3
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021