Novavax is expected to start delivering COVID-19 shots to EU in Q1 2022 - EU source
Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 16:27 IST
Novavax is expected to start delivering its COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union in the first quarter of 2022, an EU source said, as experts for the region's drug regulator met on Monday to decide whether to approve the shot.
The EU Commission had no immediate comment and the U.S. biotech firm was not immediately available for comment. The EU source declined to be identified because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
