Left Menu

IMF releases $335 mln to Jordan, says loan program on track

"However, unemployment has remained at high levels, particularly for youth and women." Higher fuel prices have widened the current account deficit, increasing gross financing requirements for 2021-22, the Fund said. The IMF said total disbursements to Jordan since the start of 2020 have reached about $1.23 billion, including about $407 million in emergency financing to aid the country's COVID-19 pandemic response, and disbursements under the Extended Fund Facility first approved in March 2020.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-12-2021 04:48 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 04:48 IST
IMF releases $335 mln to Jordan, says loan program on track
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Monetary Fund said on Monday its executive board approved a $335.2 million disbursement to Jordan with the completion of a third review of the country's four-year, $1.5 billion loan program. The IMF said the program remains on track, with continued progress on economic reforms, but fiscal targets have been amended to ensure adequate space for the extension of social protection and job retention programs and priority public investments.

"The gradual reopening of the economy in 2021, underpinned by a robust vaccination campaign and supportive policies, has helped spur a nascent recovery," the IMF board said in a statement. "However, unemployment has remained at high levels, particularly for youth and women." Higher fuel prices have widened the current account deficit, increasing gross financing requirements for 2021-22, the Fund said.

The IMF said total disbursements to Jordan since the start of 2020 have reached about $1.23 billion, including about $407 million in emergency financing to aid the country's COVID-19 pandemic response, and disbursements under the Extended Fund Facility first approved in March 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
3
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany
4
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021