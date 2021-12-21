Sunfuel ties up with Radisson group to provide EV charging facility across its hotels in India

Sunfuel Electric has collaborated with Radisson Hotel Group to provide captive electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across its hotels in India. ''Sunfuel Electric, a prominent EV charging player focused on providing destination charging to hotels in India, is joining hands with Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world's largest and most dynamic hotel groups, to provide captive EV charging stations across its hotels in India,'' according to a statement.

The MoU (memorandum of understanding) signing ceremony took place on Tuesday at the Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport and saw the attendance of industry stalwarts who promote electric mobility and support sustainability. Zubin Saxena, managing director and vice-president (Operations)-South Asia of Radisson Hotel Group, and Gul Panag, co-founder and head (partnerships and community) at Sunfuel Electric, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Radisson Hotel Group's Saxena said in the statement, ''We are delighted to partner with Sunfuel and provide EV charging facility to guests across our hotels in India. Through this partnership, we are furthering our vision of a sustainable tomorrow and boosting our commitment to helping shape the future of responsible travel.'' Radisson is proud to be a brand that is doing its bit and heading towards a sustainable path while making a positive difference for the planet, Saxena added.

Sunfuel Electric founder and CEO Sudhir Nayak said in the statement, ''Destination charging is key to catalyse the adoption of high-end EVs (electric vehicles) in India. At SunFuel, we are enabling hotels in all popular destinations in India with seamless EV Charging.'' He added that it will encourage the adoption of electric cars among people and make electric mobility cool and aspirational.

Sunfuel Electric's Panag said, ''If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. We have just started our march/ drive towards our environmental goals, and we have a long way to go. We are building and empowering a warm community of planet conscious adventurers to create some happy memories.'' Panag added that as a 7-year strong EV user, he hopes for the company's e-trails to emerge and dissipate the myth of range anxiety. ''We hope that destination charging and our e-trails give us uninhibited access to destinations beyond the fossil fuel network. New destinations are calling and we EV users are answering that call.'' PTI KKS HRS hrs

