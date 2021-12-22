Dutch prosecutors demand life sentences in MH17 downing
PTI | Schiphol | Updated: 22-12-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 16:34 IST
Dutch prosecutors on Wednesday demanded life sentences for four suspects in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014.
Prosecutors said they recklessly used a Russian missile to bring down the passenger jet, killing all 298 passengers and crew.
Public prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks made the sentence demand at the end of a three-day presentation of evidence. The suspects are being tried in absentia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Ukraine
- Manon Ridderbeks
- Dutch
- Malaysia Airlines
