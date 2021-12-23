Left Menu

Sensex ends 385 points higher; IT, power stocks climb

The Indian equities market benchmark Sensex closed 385 points higher on Thursday led by strong buying support in power, IT and financial stocks.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 16:16 IST
Sensex ends 385 points higher; IT, power stocks climb
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian equities market benchmark Sensex closed 385 points higher on Thursday led by strong buying support in power, IT and financial stocks. Power Grid Corporation surged 3.40 per cent to Rs.208.40. NTPC gained 1.67 per cent. Major IT stocks closed with handsome gains led by close to a two per cent rally in Infosys. With close to one-and-a-half per cent gain State Bank of India led the rally in banking and financial stocks.

The 30 stock S&P Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange closed at 57,315.28 points, 0.68 per cent or 384.72 points higher from its previous day close at 56,930.56 points. The Sensex touched a high of 57,490.52 points and low of 57,146.28 points in the intra-day. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 0.69 per cent or 117.15 points higher at 17,072.60 points. Earlier the Nifty opened on a strong positive note and touched a high of 17,118.65 points in the intra-day.

Major Sensex gainers included: ITC 2.48 per cent higher at Rs 217.30; Bajaj Finance 2.12 per cent higher at Rs 6917.50; Infosys 1.77 per cent higher at Rs 1856.80; NTPC 1.67 per cent higher at Rs 124.60; Tech Mahindra 1.44 per cent higher at Rs 1683.75; Wipro 1.36 per cent higher at Rs 694.70 and State Bank of India 1.35 per cent higher at Rs 461.95. Only 10 of the 30 Sensex scrips closed in the negative. Bharti Airtel fell 0.93 per cent to Rs 678.50. Sun Pharma 0.80 per cent down at Rs 790.70; Maruti Suzuki 0.57 per cent down at Rs 7384.60; UltraTech Cement 0.56 per cent down at Rs 7335 and Asian Paints 0.27 per cent down at Rs 3272 were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021