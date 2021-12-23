Left Menu

FDA asks vendors not to wrap food items in newspapers while selling to customers

Since the ink used for printing the newspapers is made up of chemicals, offering hot food items like vada pav, pohe, fritters, bhel, bakery products and several other such food items, wrapped in newspapers can be dangerous, the FDA said in a statement on Wednesday night.

  • India

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Maharashtra has issued an order, asking food vendors not to wrap any eatables in newspapers while selling them to customers as the ink used for printing is harmful. Directing the vendors to stop giving food items like 'vada pav', 'pohe', sweets, bhel and others wrapped in newspapers to customers, the FDA also warned of a strict action if the practice is not stopped.

''While giving a food parcel, the vendors often wrap the items in a newspaper. Since the ink used for printing the newspapers is made up of chemicals, offering hot food items like vada pav, pohe, fritters, bhel, bakery products and several other such food items, wrapped in newspapers can be dangerous,'' the FDA said in a statement on Wednesday night. ''The vendors should stop wrapping the eatable in newspapers immediately or else strict action will be taken,'' it said. FDA Joint Commissioner Shivaji Desai said, ''In 2016, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had issued a pan-India advisory, banning newspapers to be used for wrapping food items. But we received complaints that the use of newspapers by vendors is still on. Therefore, in order to create awareness, we have issued this order.'' PTI SPK NP NP

