PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 24

Headlines Amazon settlement with labour board paves way for workers' union https://on.ft.com/3FtNamm Thai and Austrian groups buy Selfridges https://on.ft.com/3yUFdUE US and Russia to hold talks over Ukraine in early January, says Putin https://on.ft.com/3pnLpkK Overview Amazon has reached an agreement with the National Labor Relations Board that could pave the way for its nearly 1 million U.S. employees to form a union.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Amazon has reached an agreement with the National Labor Relations Board that could pave the way for its nearly 1 million U.S. employees to form a union. Selfridges, the UK-based department store chain controlled by Canada's billionaire Weston family, has been acquired in a 4 billion pound ($5.36 billion) deal by Thai conglomerate Central Group and Signa, an Austrian real estate group. Vladimir Putin said the U.S. and Russia would meet in January in Geneva for talks over Ukraine, which he said were essential to protect Moscow from what he claimed were existential threats from NATO.

($1 = 0.7459 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

