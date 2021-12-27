Left Menu

Pak: Two Nigerians die after consuming tainted alcohol

Two Nigerian nationals died here after consuming tainted alcohol, police said on Monday.According to police, the Nigerian nationals -- Oscar Skarmaduka and Kaloavago -- who were living in Lahore for quite sometime for business purpose consumed the liquor tainted with methanol on Saturday.They were rushed to a nearby hospital after their condition deteriorated but doctors could not save their lives.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 27-12-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 17:24 IST
Pak: Two Nigerians die after consuming tainted alcohol
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two Nigerian nationals died here after consuming tainted alcohol, police said on Monday.

According to police, the Nigerian nationals -- Oscar Skarmaduka and Kaloavago -- who were living in Lahore for quite sometime for business purpose consumed the liquor tainted with methanol on Saturday.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital after their condition deteriorated but doctors could not save their lives. Their bodies have been shifted to the mortuary of Jinnah Hospital Lahore.

A police official told PTI that the deceased were cousins and their family has submitted an application for their postmortem. He said the family did not rule out any ''foul play''.

The official said apparently both the men consumed alcohol tainted with methanol. "However, the exact cause of the death will be determined after autopsy. It is common here that some people make alcohol by mixing methanol," he added.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), methanol is a widely available chemical, used as a solvent and a fuel, but is also found in trace, non-toxic amounts in fruit juices. It's also a product of fermentation and is found in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic fermented drinks.

"The low amounts normally found in beer and spirits are not harmful; but problems happen when higher concentrations of methanol form during distillation processes done incorrectly, or when someone adds methanol to drinks illicitly," the WHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021