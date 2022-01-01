Left Menu

Germany wants G7 finance ministers to focus on recovery, climate protection

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-01-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 16:45 IST
Germany wants G7 finance ministers to focus on recovery, climate protection
Christian Lindner Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany wants to use its presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) to support the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen efforts to improve climate protection, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Saturday.

"Germany has taken over the G7 presidency for 2022 - the G7 countries stand for freedom, democracy and progress," Lindner said in a tweet. "With this in mind, we must overcome the pandemic and drive the global economic recovery," he added.

Lindner, party leader of the liberal Free Democrats (FDP), the junior partner in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-way ruling coalition, said he wanted to put questions of digitization and climate neutrality on top of the agenda of finance ministers and central bank governors during their G7 meetings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

 India
2
Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

 India
3
UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

 Global
4
Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022