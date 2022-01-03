Left Menu

Sensex surges 632 points; bank, IT stocks climb

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, surged more than 1 per cent on Monday on the back of strong buying support in banking and IT stocks.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 12:44 IST
Sensex surges 632 points; bank, IT stocks climb
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, surged more than 1 per cent on Monday on the back of strong buying support in banking and IT stocks. At around 12.20 pm, the 30 stock S&P Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange was trading at 58,886.41 points, 1.09 per cent or 632.59 points higher from its previous session's close at 58,253.82 points.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading at 17,539.20 points, 185.15 points or 1.07 per cent higher from its previous session's close at 17,354.05 points. The Nifty opened on a strong positive note at 17,387.15 points and touched a high of 17,544.90 points.

There was strong buying support in banking and IT stocks. Axis Bank surged more than two percent. ICICI Bank was trading 1.92 per cent higher at Rs.754.45. HDFC Bank jumped 1.82 per cent to Rs.1506.70. State Bank of India was trading 1.48 per cent higher at Rs.467.25. IT stocks also witnessed good busying support. TCS jumped 1.91 per cent to Rs.3808.20. HCL Technologies was trading 0.64 per cent higher at Rs.1326.80. Infosys was up 0.60 per cent at Rs.1900.95 and Wipro was trading 0.39 per cent higher at Rs.718.

Only five of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex were trading in the red. Dr Reddy's Laboratories was down 0.76 per cent at Rs.4871.35. Titan was down 0.41 per cent to Rs.2514.05. UltaTech Cement was trading 0.12 per cent down at Rs.7583. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
3
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
4
Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 months

Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 mo...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022