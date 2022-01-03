Left Menu

India's unemployment rose to 7.91 per cent in December: CMIE

Unemployment rate in India rose to 7.91 per cent in December 2021 from 7 per cent in the previous month, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data released on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 17:10 IST
India's unemployment rose to 7.91 per cent in December: CMIE
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Unemployment rate in India rose to 7.91 per cent in December 2021 from 7 per cent in the previous month, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data released on Monday. This is the highest level of unemployment rate in India in four months. The last time when the unemployment rate was higher than this was in August 2021 when the jobless rate stood at 8.3 per cent.

Unemployment rose in both urban as well as rural areas. However, urban unemployment remained at much higher level than the rural areas. Unemployment in urban areas rose to 9.3 per cent in December from 8.21 per cent in November 2021. Rural unemployment rate rose to 7.28 per cent in December from 6.44 per cent in the previous month. (ANI)

