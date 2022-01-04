Left Menu

Data center firm Digital Realty to buy majority stake in Africa's Teraco

Digital Realty top boss William Stein said the deal would add regional scale with a "network-dense portfolio in South Africa's most strategically important metros".

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2022 04:17 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 04:17 IST
Data center firm Digital Realty to buy majority stake in Africa's Teraco

Data center operator Digital Realty Trust said on Monday it would acquire a majority stake in Africa-based Teraco, valuing it at about $3.5 billion, in a bid to expand internationally as the pandemic fuels demand.

Lockdowns and remote work have accelerated the shift to online ecosystems and cloud computing, driving up demand for data centers, which are physical spaces housing computers that store and process data. That has made data center operators a key space for private equity investments since the pandemic, with both CyrusOne and QTS Realty Trust also signing multi-billion dollar deals in 2021 to capitalize on the boom, and driving consolidation in the sector.

Digital Realty, which has more than 280 data centers across the world, said it would buy the 55% stake in the Africa-based data center services provider from a consortium of investors including Berkshire Partners and Permira. The deal is expected to be about 1% dilutive to Digital Realty's core funds from operations (FFO) per share in 2022 and add to it after 2023. Digital Realty top boss William Stein said the deal would add regional scale with a "network-dense portfolio in South Africa's most strategically important metros".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
3
Tech Mahindra gets data analytics specialisation in Google Cloud partner advantage program

Tech Mahindra gets data analytics specialisation in Google Cloud partner adv...

 India
4
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022