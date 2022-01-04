Left Menu

Navy helicopter crashes off Israeli coast; 2 pilots killed

A third crew member, an aerial observer, was moderately injured and evacuated to a hospital, the military said early Tuesday.After extensive resuscitation efforts, the two pilots were declared dead. The cause of the crash was under investigation.The chief of the Israeli Air Force has ordered immediate suspension of all training flights and the use of helicopters from the same array of the doomed aircraft.The families of the pilots have been notified.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-01-2022 05:47 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 05:47 IST
Navy helicopter crashes off Israeli coast; 2 pilots killed
  • Country:
  • Israel

Two Israeli pilots were killed when a navy helicopter crashed off Israel's Mediterranean coast late Monday near the northern city of Haifa, the Israeli military announced.

The helicopter was conducting a training flight when it crashed. A third crew member, an aerial observer, was moderately injured and evacuated to a hospital, the military said early Tuesday.

“After extensive resuscitation efforts, the two pilots were declared dead.” The cause of the crash was under investigation.

The chief of the Israeli Air Force has ordered immediate suspension of all training flights and the use of helicopters from the same array of the doomed aircraft.

The families of the pilots have been notified. “The IDF expresses its heartfelt condolences to the families and will continue to support them,” the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
3
Tech Mahindra gets data analytics specialisation in Google Cloud partner advantage program

Tech Mahindra gets data analytics specialisation in Google Cloud partner adv...

 India
4
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022