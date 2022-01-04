Vehicle of corruption never stopped in Tripura; state now a trade corridor: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday attacked the previous governments in Tripura, alleging the ''vehicle of corruption'' was once unstoppable in the state.

He said, the Northeastern state, once considered laggard, was now marching towards development under a BJP dispensation.

''The vehicle of corruption that moved untrammeled in Tripura before has been stopped. Backwardness had once become Tripura's fate, but the state has now turned into an important trade corridor,'' he told a public meeting after he inaugurated the second terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport here and launched several welfare schemes.

The new terminal building, constructed at a cost of Rs 3,400 crore will have 20 check-in counters, six parking bays, four passenger boarding bridges, and other passenger-friendly facilities.

With a built-up area of 30,000 sq metres, the building has been designed to handle three million passengers in a year.

Agartala airport was built in 1942 by the then maharaja of Tripura Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur Debbarman.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradiya Scindia was also present.

Modi also launched Mukhya Mantri Gram Samriddhi Yojana (MMGSY) under which funds will be allocated to panchayats for development of villages, besides reaching the benefits of central schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Ujjwala Yojana and, other basic facilities to the common people.

He also launched the Mission Vidya Jyoti Schools, under which institutions will be set up to impart holistic education.

''Double engine growth means united effort towards prosperity of which Tripura is an example,'' the prime minister said, highlighting the benefits of having the same party ruling at the Centre and in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)