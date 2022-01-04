Left Menu

Digital Realty data center to buy a majority stake in Africa's Teraco

In a statement issued from Texas, the United States, Digital Realty, which has more than 280 data centres across the world, said it would buy the 55% stake in the Johannesburg-based data centre services provider from a consortium of investors including Berkshire Partners and Permira. The deal is expected to be about 1% dilutive to Digital Realty's core funds from operations (FFO) per share in 2022 and add to it after 2023.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 17:01 IST
Digital Realty data center to buy a majority stake in Africa's Teraco
Representative Image

Data centre operator Digital Realty Trust said on Monday it would acquire a majority stake in Africa-based Teraco, valuing it at about $3.5 billion, as it taps into fast growth in Africa, driven by the pandemic.

Home-working as governments try to contain COVID-19 has increased the need for data centres, or physical spaces that house computers to store and process data. In a series of multi-billion-dollar deals, infrastructure and real estate funds have entered the sector. In a statement issued from Texas, the United States, Digital Realty, which has more than 280 data centres across the world, said it would buy the 55% stake in the Johannesburg-based data centre services provider from a consortium of investors including Berkshire Partners and Permira.

The deal is expected to be about 1% dilutive to Digital Realty's core funds from operations (FFO) per share in 2022 and add to it after 2023. Digital Realty CEO William Stein said the deal would add regional scale with a "network-dense portfolio in South Africa's most strategically important metros".

Africa's data centre market has seen particularly rapid growth from a relatively low base as companies see local cloud storage as a way to save costs by renting storage rather than building their own servers or relying on other countries. Data consumption on the continent is also rising as carriers and tech companies roll-out fibre-optic cables to provide more reliable and faster internet. With this comes the need for secure local data hosting.

Teraco operates seven data centres in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town, serving more than 600 clients, including global internet companies. ($1 = 15.9790 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022