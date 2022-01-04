Pakyong airport boon for Sikkim: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who arrived here on a three-day vacation with his family, on Tuesday said that greenfield Pakyong airport is a great boon for Sikkim.

Speaking to reporters after his landing, Sangma said that his Sikkim counterpart Prem Singh Tamang is very close to him and he came to the Himalayan state to enjoy its beauty and famous hospitality.

''We will spend the next two days in the rural areas of Sikkim,” he said, adding that he is keen on visiting a few national parks and lakes in the state.

Praising Pakyong airport, he said, ''It is a marvel by the Airports Authority of India. It was an experience for me to land on a tabletop airport at this height. We must give credit to the pilots who are so precise in landing.

''This airport is a great boon for the people of Sikkim and tourists alike. I hope more flights connect Sikkim and various parts of the Northeast. The Himalayan state has a huge potential for tourism, and the only way to take advantage of it is through connectivity,'' he said.

