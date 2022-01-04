Pylon work of India's first cable-stayed railway bridge completed in J-K

Pylon work of India's first cable-stayed railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district was completed on Tuesday, officials said, terming it a breakthrough in connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country by train within the next couple of years.

The Anji Khad bridge having a single pylon with a height of 331 metres above the river bed on the Rs 21,653-crore Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) is a milestone project of the Indian Railways, they said.

''When I came here, it was a major challenge for us to complete the work on the pylon which is the lifeline of a bridge. The pylon is complete now, and we are hopeful of constructing this engineering marvel within one year,'' project manager, Hindustan Construction Company, Ajay Kumar Pasheen told reporters.

''All phases of the pylon work stand completed, and we are ready to move ahead to complete the bridge,'' he said.

Another engineer said he had joined the site at the beginning of the work in March 2017 and is happy to be part of the country's first cable-stayed rail bridge.

He said the Anji Khad bridge, which is going to connect Katra and Reasi, is an engineering marvel.

The bridge has a total length of 473.25 metres, while the length of the viaduct is 120 metres and the central embankment 94.25 metres, the official said, adding it is supported by 96 cables.

He said the bridge has been designed to handle strong winds and even explosions.

In October 2016, the Railways decided to build a cable-stayed bridge at Anji Khad after the plan to build an arch bridge similar to Chenab bridge was abandoned due to vulnerability of the structure primarily over concerns around geological stability of the region.

