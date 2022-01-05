Nepal PM Deuba to meet PM Modi next week in Gujarat

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is scheduled to meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit next week as part of his four-day visit to India.

Prime Minister Modi is hosting the Summit from January 10 to 13 in Gujarat.

Deuba is set to leave for India on January 9 to attend the global summit, according to sources at the Prime Minister's private secretariat.

“The prime minister’s four-day trip to India has been finalised and preparations for the same are underway,” the sources said.

However, an official announcement regarding details of the visit is yet to be made. This will be Deuba's first official visit to India after assuming power in July.

This would be Prime Minister Deuba's second meeting with Modi. Earlier, the two leaders met briefly during the Glasgow Climate Summit in November.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was conceptualised in 2003. It has now evolved into one of the most reputed global forums for business networking, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive socio-economic development.

