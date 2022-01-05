Kuwait's Jazeera Airways suspends flights to Almaty, Kazakhstan

Kuwait's budget carrier Jazeera Airways suspended flights to Almaty in Kazakhstan due to the situation in the city, the airline said on Wednesday. "We will provide an update on our operations when we have further information," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

Almaty is the airline's only destination in Kazakhstan, according to the company's website.

