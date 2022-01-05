Left Menu

RBL Bank's gross advances rise 5 pc to Rs 59,941 cr by Dec-end

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 22:29 IST
RBL Bank on Wednesday said its gross advances grew five per cent year-on-year to Rs 59,941 crore as of December 31, 2021.

The bank said it is a provisional figure for Q3FY22.

The private sector lender had gross advances amounting to Rs 57,092 crore by the corresponding period a year ago.

On a sequential basis, the gross advances jumped 3.5 per cent from Rs 57,939 crore at the end of September 30, 2021, RBL Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's retail advances were flat while wholesale advances grew eight per cent sequentially for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, it said without disclosing absolute figures.

The mix of retail to wholesale advances was about 53:47.

Shares of RBL Bank on Wednesday closed at Rs 132.70 apiece on the BSE, up 1.45 per cent from the previous close.

